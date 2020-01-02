Man Stabbed, Killed While Having Breakfast in DTLA Restaurant

A man was fatally stabbed Wednesday while eating at a downtown restaurant by another man, believed to be homeless, who escaped on foot, according to Los Angeles police.

The stabbing took place at Margarita's Place, a Mexican restaurant located at 103 E. Seventh St. around 8:35 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The two men were eating at the counter when an argument erupted between them, police said. Restaurant manager Bernardo Vergara said he told them to leave, and that’s when the attacker used a knife he apparently carried with him to stab the victim.

The victim was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police hope that surveillance footage captured the killer's image, the LAPD said.

Rafael Corrales, owner of Las Vegas Shuttles Corporation just a few doors down from the restaurant, believes his security footage captured the suspect. The man can be seen casually walking away from 7th and Main Streets.

“I saw the guy walking, very relaxed in front of my place like nothing happened. He just killed someone,” Corrales, of Las Vegas Shuttles Corporation, said. “I’m very worried.”

Detectives believe the killer is a local transient, and the restaurant manager recalls seeing him here before.

At least one customer at the diner, which sits at the edge of Skid Row, said he’s saddened, but not surprised, at the violence that took place this morning during breakfast.

“I mean, that’s just the way it is. That’s what happens around here. You just have to try to make sure it doesn’t happen to you,” Michael, a customer, said.