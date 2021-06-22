Man Stabbed to Death Near Santa Monica Pier

A man was stabbed to death near the Santa Monica Pier Monday evening and two people are in police custody as they continue to investigate the deadly incident.

Officers responded to the area at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shot fired and found a man with a stab wound to the neck on 3rd Street and Broadway, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

People that were with the victim told police that an argument broke out between the victim and two other people on the Santa Monica Pier -- they eventually ended up near 3rd Street and Broadway, and that's when the stabbing happened, according to Santa Monica police.

The witnesses described and identified the two individuals suspected of the stabbing and police took them into custody near 6th Street and Santa Monica Blvd., police said. A knife possibly used in the crime was recovered by authorities.

It was not immediately known what the argument that led to the deadly stabbing was about and police say they're still investigating whether the initial report of a shot fired is related to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Santa Monica Police Department.