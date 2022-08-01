Man Suspected in Torrance Sexual Assault Case Arrested

A man suspected of sexually assaulting and injuring a woman in Torrance was arrested Monday night.

The woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by the man about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Emerald Street, north of Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Mark Ponegalek.

The arrest occurred at 7:30 p.m. and was coordinated by several investigators from the Torrance Police Department assigned to the Special Investigations and Detective divisions, Ponegalek said.

Detectives are still processing evidence, police said.

Events leading up to the assault were unclear, though Torrance police said the woman fought back and was badly injured before the man fled.

Police have not released the suspect's name.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.