Man Suspected of Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend, Killing Another Man in North Hollywood

A man suspected in the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend after the fatal shooting of another man in North Hollywood remains at large Monday.

The LAPD says 37-year-old Shane Windfield Rayment got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Marie Downes, 31, when another man tried to intervene and was fatally shot by Rayment.

Rayment then forced Downes into a 4-door green pickup truck occupied by four other individuals before driving away, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

LAPD

The incident happened Sunday just before 2:25 p.m. in the 11300 block of Hatteras Street.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Roberto Fletes.

LAPD

Authorities released a photo of Rayment in an effort to find the suspect.

One of the other individuals inside the truck was described by LAPD as a white male, 30 years old, with long blonde hair, blue eyes, 5-feet 9-inches tall, 170 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the other three individuals inside the pickup were women.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-1923 or 818-374-1928, or the Department Operations Center at 213-484-6700. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.