Man Suspected of Kidnapping Unconscious Woman in West Hollywood Released from Custody

A man arrested for suspicion of kidnapping an unconscious woman in the West Hollywood bar and nightclub area was released from custody Saturday after posting bond.

Fernando Adrian Diaz, 50, was released at 2:19 a.m., according to sheriff's inmate records. His bail was set at $100,000.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Deputy Kevin Herrera of the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station told NBC4 he was alerted by a man who pulled alongside his patrol car about 2 a.m. Friday. He located Diaz's white 1997 Dodge Ram van with a black roof and light bar and found the woman inside “completely intoxicated,” Herrera said. “She did not know who's van she was in.”

A New Year's Eve style countdown celebration to reopening took place at The Abbey in West Hollywood Monday night. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 14, 2021.

Diaz was arrested about 3 a.m., according to sheriff's inmate records. Relatives of Diaz told NBC4 the incident was a misunderstanding and that the Palmdale man who medically transports disabled patients was probably trying to help someone in need.

Meanwhile, West Hollywood sheriff's detectives were looking for anyone who had contact with Diaz under similar circumstances overnight on Thursday, or anytime in the past, or has other information.

Diaz is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. People with information can call Detective Cynthia Mejia at 310-358- 4028 or c2mejia@lasd.org or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).