DTLA

Man Taken Into Hospital After Being Involved in Shooting With Police in DTLA

Officers at the scene made contact with the man, who “produced an article that resembled a handgun,” and police fired at him, the department said in a statement.

By City News Service

LAPD police car
Jose Sanchez, NBC 5 Investigates

Police shot and injured a man Thursday accused of having a gun in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 4:40 p.m. in an alley near West Sixth and South Olive streets, close to Pershing Square, where officers were called for reports of a man with a gun, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

LA County 2 hours ago

California African American Museum Employees Allege Harassment by Executive Director

Pasadena 3 hours ago

Former Therapist Sentenced for Sexually Battering Seven Female Patients

Officers at the scene made contact with the man, who “produced an article that resembled a handgun,” and police fired at him, the department said in a statement.

The man, who was about 30 years old, was struck, and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

“No officers were injured during the incident,” LAPD said, adding that details were “subject to change, and we will provide more details as they become available.”

Police shut down Seventh Street between Hill and Olive streets while they investigated the shooting.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

DTLAshootingOfficer Involved Shooting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us