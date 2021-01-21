Man Taken Into Hospital After Being Involved in Shooting With Police in DTLA

Police shot and injured a man Thursday accused of having a gun in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 4:40 p.m. in an alley near West Sixth and South Olive streets, close to Pershing Square, where officers were called for reports of a man with a gun, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers at the scene made contact with the man, who “produced an article that resembled a handgun,” and police fired at him, the department said in a statement.

The man, who was about 30 years old, was struck, and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

“No officers were injured during the incident,” LAPD said, adding that details were “subject to change, and we will provide more details as they become available.”

Police shut down Seventh Street between Hill and Olive streets while they investigated the shooting.