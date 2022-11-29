Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability

The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged.

"He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away," said Austin Willenbring, who said he filed a police report at the Inglewood Police Department.

Willenbring is a Chargers season ticket holder from San Diego. On Nov. 20, he went to the Chiefs vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football game with his sister.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The night started off promising.

"It was amazing, even driving up to the stadium," Porsche Willenbring, his sister, said.

"I sit in the end zone. Section 100. Amazing seats, amazing view," said Austin Willenbring.

Austin and his sister said they really had a great night, until they got on the bridge after the game

Thousands of fans left at the same time.

"When we were all very close together, something happened in the crowd where we all got pushed to the right, all of us, and that’s when the gentleman decided to grab me," Austin said.

"I got thrown over the railing. As you can see I landed on two concrete steps. I have four fractured ribs right now. Lip was busted," he said.

I thought for sure he was going to die. Porsche Willenbring

Austin’s sister followed the man who hurt him and recorded a video seconds later.

In the video, the man says: "He punched me in the eye."

The man said Austin hit him first but Austin says that’s not true.

"I was just trying to defend myself and get away," Austin said.

Now with nearly $10,000 in medical bills, he filed a police report with Inglewood police Tuesday morning.

"I know it’s not going to be a quick process but I do want to have justice served on my part," he said.

The Willenbrings say SoFi Stadium needs more exit points to avoid congestion when games and concerts are over.

"I think they need to make more crossways across the water. The water is beautiful, it is beautiful, I understand what they were trying to accomplish with that, but it’s not safe. It needs to be safety over beauty," Porsche Willenbring said.

Nine days later, Austin is still recovering, and shaken.

"It scares me every time to see it," he said.

He knows it could have been so much worse.

The man in the video has not yet been identified, and NBCLA is not aware of any arrests in the case.

NBCLA reached out to Inglewood police, who have not yet responded.

NBCLA also reached out to SoFi Stadium about what safety changes may happen after this incident, and representatives did not return our request for comment.

SoFi Stadium released a statement Wednesday regarding the brawl.

"A physical altercation broke out between two parties following the conclusion of the Chargers v Chiefs game," the statement said. "When the incident occurred, security and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the area. We are working with our security partners to look into the incident further."