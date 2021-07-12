Man Under Street Killed When Driver Strikes Manhole Cover

Police were searching for the driver of a truck who ran over a manhole cover in Panorama City on Saturday that happened to be pushed up by a man trying to get out of a tunnel under the street and died.

It wasn't immediately clear why the man, described in his 20s, was underground. LAPD Officer James Takishita, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified man might have been homeless and living there.

The incident happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. on Parthenia Street.

The pick-up truck was described as a 2008 to 2012 year white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up.

The person driving has not been identified by police, but Takishita said it was likely the driver did not see the manhole cover moving when they drove over it, and may have had no idea he or she hit someone.

Surveillance video shows the metal plate cover, still mostly over the manhole, bouncing over the hole with notable force, then flying into the street.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at (818)-644-8116 or Detective Buenaventura at (818) 644-8035, the LAPD said.

