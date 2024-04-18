Man with distinctive tattoo sought in connection with December 2020 Norwalk killing

Investigators are relying on security camera images of a man with a distinctive tattoo on his hand and a new composite sketch in an effort to find out who killed a 32-year-old Hawthorne business owner outside a store in December 2020.

Raul Cervantes was killed Dec. 18, 2020 outside a Dollar Tree store on Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk. The custom wheels and tire shop owner was sitting in his pickup truck with an off-road vehicle on the trailer, waiting to meet friends, when he was shot and killed by someone who approached the driver's side of the truck and opened fire.

Nothing was taken during the crime. Cervantes died at the scene.

#LASD @LACoSheriff Provided Details on the Murder of Raul Cervantes Corona and Seek Public Assistance

View Press Conference:https://t.co/oRNsbkuJfY pic.twitter.com/HGWr6bvP5I — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) April 18, 2024

No arrests have been reported.

Witness descriptions helped detectives create a composition sketch of the shooter that was presented Thursday at a news conference with Sheriff Robert Luna at the Cervantes family's UAS Tires & Wheels shop in Hawthorne. The sheriff also showed security camera images of another man with a large ace of spades tattoo his right hand who is believed to be the getaway drive.

The shooter left in light gray Kia Forte that was parked nearby with a driver who appeared to be waiting, the sheriff's department said. Security camera video showed the driver at a nearby fuel station, where an image was captured of the tattoo on his right hand.

"We believe that there are people who witnessed this horrific incident," Luna said. "If you know who that gentleman is who has that tattoo, we need you to call us."

Authorities said they'd also like to speak with another man, identified as a person of interest, who might have information about the killing.

"His children, family and friends will, and have, missed him horribly," Luna said, reading a note from the family. "At the time of his death his children were only 4 and 9 years old. They're struggling to cope with the loss of their father."

Anyone with information was asked to call 323-890-5500 or 800-222-8477.