Man killed in stabbing near Metro train tracks at East LA intersection

A man in his 20s was found dead Thursday following a stabbing at an intersection in East Los Angeles.
Details about the attack at First and Indiana streets were not immediately available. The body was found in the street on Metro Gold Line tracks north of the Indiana Station Park and Ride.
Train service was stopped between the Soto and Indiana stations during the police investigation.
No arrests were reported.
