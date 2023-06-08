East LA

Man killed in stabbing near Metro train tracks at East LA intersection

Metro Gold Line service was halted in the area during the sheriff's department investigation.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

A man was found dead Thursday June 8, 2023 at an East LA intersection.
A man in his 20s was found dead Thursday following a stabbing at an intersection in East Los Angeles.

Details about the attack at First and Indiana streets were not immediately available. The body was found in the street on Metro Gold Line tracks north of the Indiana Station Park and Ride.

Train service was stopped between the Soto and Indiana stations during the police investigation.

No arrests were reported.

