Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Gardena

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Gardena, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. Paramedics dispatched to the location at 12:39 a.m. and rushed one person to an area hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

A man and a woman were killed, according to sources at the scene, who added that a Honda Civic traveling west on Artesia Boulevard was struck on the driver's side by a Tesla traveling south on Vermont Avenue.

