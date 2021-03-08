Map: Where California's 58 Counties Fall in the State's Four-Tier, Color-Coded Reopening System

Last year, California unveiled a four-tier and color-coded system based on coronavirus conditions in each of the state's 58 counties.

When it was first released, about 94 percent of California's population was under the most restrictive purple tier. As of March 2, 40 counties were in the purple tier; 16 counties were in the red tier; and two were in the orange tier.

By the end of March, only three counties remain in the purple tier.

The map below shows where each county falls within the tiered system as of March 30. Updates are issued on Tuesdays to indicate eligibility for a tier.

Most Southern California counties moved from purple to red after San Diego, Riverside, Ventura and Santa Barbara county all qualified March 16 to change tiers. The week before, LA and Orange county left the purple tier and then became eligible for the orange tier March 30.

On March 9, Alpine County reached the yellow tier -- the first California county to enter the least restrictive tier, meaning most indoor businesses can open with modifications.

Counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving to a less restrictive tier. The next tier's criteria must be met for two consecutive weeks before a move to the less restrictive tier.