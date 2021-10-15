‘Married With Children' Actress Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Getting Hit by Car in LA

Actress Katey Sagal was hit by a car and hospitalized in Los Angeles, it was reported Friday.

The "Sons of Anarchy'' and "The Conners'' star was injured at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday, according to TMZ. The location was not disclosed.

"We're told she was at a crosswalk when a Tesla making a left turn apparently didn't see her and tagged her,'' TMZ reported. "Our sources say cops issued no citations and no arrests were made. There were also no drugs or alcohol involved.''

TMZ said Sagal's injuries were not too serious and she was expected to be released Friday.

The 67-year-old Sagal, who is also a singer/songwriter, is perhaps most famous for playing Peg Bundy on the Fox sitcom "Married ... With Children'' from 1987-97.