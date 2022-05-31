Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana Closes Over Credible Threat

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana was shutting down through June 3 after officials said a credible threat was made.

“We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message; however, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously,” the principal said in a statement.

The school said the Santa Ana police department was contacted, and the Diocese of Orange, and made the decision to close campus and cancel all activities through June 3.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the last days before school is out for summer, the school is figuring out distance learning arrangements.

“We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents’ and students’ understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times,” the school said.

The last day of school before break is June 9.

There were no details released on the type of threat.

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers and injuring many more in their last week of school before the summer break. Since then, disturbing details have emerged, and schools across the nation have seen students staging walk-outs over gun violence.