Maui Wildfires: Updates, survivor reaction and the aftermath

Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed more than 90 people and destroyed the historic seaside town of Lahaina in a tragedy that continues to unfold as teams search through the rubble.

Below, view reports from NBCLA's John Cádiz Klemack from Maui. You can follow John on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Local residents came together to show support and deal with the remnants of what is now considered one of the deadliest wildfires in the U.S.

One Southern California resident shares the terrifying moments of one of the deadliest fires in the U.S.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The hawaiian community is coming together to make sure survivors of the horrific wildfire know they are not alone. John Cádiz Klemack spoke to some residents that escaped the fire.

A man whose home was destroyed says he fled into the ocean to escape flames. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023.

NBC4’s John Cádiz Klemack tours the devastation left by unforgiving wildfires in Maui’s Lahaina neighborhood.

Emergency supplies have been packed on boats in Kihei in order to transport them to Lahaina, which continues to be ravaged by ongoing wildfires. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Aug. 11, 2023.

The fire has taken the lives of 53 people with many still missing and hundreds of structures burned to the ground. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on August 10, 2023.