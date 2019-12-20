Adopt This 2-Month-Old Pup From the East Valley Animal Shelter

Charlie is a 2-month-old bundle of joy!

He was left at the East Valley Animal Shelter at such a young age that he needed to go into foster care. One of the staff members brought him home, nursed him into good health and taught him to be a loving pup.

Charlie has been living with other dogs, cats, children and even horses.

Warning: Anyone interested in adopting Charlie must hide their shoes and socks because he loves to chew on them.

Charlie will be available for adoption on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 11 am.

ID#: A1913655