Mega Millions ticket sold in South LA matches 5 numbers for a cool $365K

High-fives all around for someone who bought a lucky Mega Millions ticket at a Los Angeles liquor store.

It wasn't the jackpot in Tuesday's drawing, but the ticket sold at One Stop Liquor Wholemart at 5028 S. Normandie Ave. in the South Los Angeles area match five numbers, missing only the Mega number. That makes it worth $365,095.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 10, 17, 33, 51, 64 and the Mega number was 5. Tuesday's jackpot was $500 million. The jackpot now rolls up to $560 million after no tickets were sold matching all six numbers. The drawing was the 24th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Tickets matching five numbers were also sold in South Dakota and Wisconsin, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

Lottery players have another opportunity to win big Wednesday with the drawing for the multi-state Powerball game and its $725 million jackpot.