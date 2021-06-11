Watch: Memorial to Honor San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sergeant Killed in Desert Shootout

A 43-year-old sergeant with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who was killed in a desert shootout will be remembered Friday at a memorial service.

The memorial for Sgt. Dominic Vaca is scheduled for 10 a.m. Refresh this page for live coverage when it begins.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Sgt. Dominic Vaca is being remembered this morning for his honorable and courageous service as a @sbcountysheriff deputy and also a @USArmy veteran. A true American hero @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/r8jdEyAeU3 — Tony Shin (@TonyNBCLA) June 11, 2021

Vaca was shot and killed following the attempted traffic stop and pursuit of a man on a motorcycle in a desert community east of Los Angeles. As deputies searched the area, the man opened fire on them, officials said.

Vaca, a father of two daughters, was shot and died at a hospital.

Law enforcement colleagues saluted as a late-night procession carrying Vaca's body arrived at the coroner's office. The San Bernardino County Sheriff said Vaca had served 17 years with the department.

Vaca's father said his son was a loving husband and father. He worked at the Morongo Basin Station, a community that residents say is normally quiet and safe.

Sgt. Dominic Vaca was shot and killed after a pursuit with a man on a motorcycle that had no license place. He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a 4-month-old daughter. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Bilal Winston Shabazz was being sought on a no-bail warrant out of Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Shabazz, 29, was killed in shootout with deputies near Yucca Valley.

Shabazz was riding a motorcycle without a license plate when deputies tried to pull him over, sheriff's officials said. He sped away, ditched the bike and ran into open desert.

Deputies eventually found the gunman, who once again started shooting at them. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect, who was later identified as Shabazz.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.