Menendez brothers case sent to Van Nuys courthouse for resentencing request

The LA County District Attorney’s motion to reduce life-without-parole sentences for the brothers convicted of murdering their parents will move to the San Fernando Valley

By Eric Leonard

The request by Los Angeles County prosecutors to reduce the prison sentences for brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are serving life-without-parole terms for murdering their parents with shotgun blasts in 1989 inside the family's Beverly Hills home, will be heard at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

The case was transferred to Van Nuys Friday by the presiding judge of the court's criminal division, and transferred again Monday morning to Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic without the case being heard in open court.

A schedule for filing documents and holding hearings was not immediately set, according to court staff present at the hearing.

Last week, District Attorney George Gascon announced he would request the brothers be resentenced to 50-years-to-life, citing their good behavior in prison, which would enable them to receive an immediate parole hearing and possible release.

