Search Underway for Pursuit Driver in Vermont Knolls Area

A driver was leading authorities in a chase Friday afternoon in the East LA area.

The car was last seen traveling west on the 10 Freeway, heading toward the southbound 110 Freeway.

The driver exited the freeway by sliding across four lanes of traffic, then stopped to let several people flee.

The driver continued before pulling over and running from the car. A search was underway at 82nd Street and Figueroa in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles.

The chase is believed to have originated out of the Hacienda Heights area after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began pursuing someone wanted for a burglary. Deputies weren't sure how many occupants were in the car when the chase began.

