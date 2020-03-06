chase

Search Underway for Pursuit Driver in Vermont Knolls Area

By Heather Navarro

A driver was leading authorities in a chase Friday afternoon in the East LA area.

The car was last seen traveling west on the 10 Freeway, heading toward the southbound 110 Freeway.

The driver exited the freeway by sliding across four lanes of traffic, then stopped to let several people flee.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 57 mins ago

Here’s What LAX is Doing to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

california drought 2 hours ago

California to Get Much-Needed Rain, Snow After Dry Months

The driver continued before pulling over and running from the car. A search was underway at 82nd Street and Figueroa in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles.

The chase is believed to have originated out of the Hacienda Heights area after the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began pursuing someone wanted for a burglary. Deputies weren't sure how many occupants were in the car when the chase began.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

chaseHacienda HeightsPursuit
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us