Metallica Sues Insurer Over Losses From Postponed Shows Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Metallica is suing Lloyd's of London for allegedly refusing to compensate the band for financial losses suffered when the band was forced to postpone six shows in South America in 2020 because of the coronavirus.

The hard rock group brought the action Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging breach of contract and seeking unspecified compensatory damages as well as a declaration of the rights and obligations of the parties.

A Lloyd's of London representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Metallica began an eight-show tour with two shows in San Francisco in September 2019, and six more shows were set to take place in South America beginning in April 2020, in Santiago, Chile, the suit states.

But by that time nearly 100 percent of the world's destinations had COVID-19-related travel restrictions, and Metallica had to postpone those last six shows, according to the suit.

Before the tour, Metallica bought a standard "cancellation, abandonment and non-appearance insurance" policy in case any portion of the tour was canceled or postponed and the band "timely turned to (Lloyd's) for the promised and reasonably expected coverage for their losses," the suit states.

However, Lloyd's, citing the policy's communicable disease exclusion, "denied any coverage obligation whatsoever based on an unreasonably restrictive interpretation of the policy," the suit alleges.

Metallica, formed in 1981, has sold more than 125 million records, and has received nine Grammy awards. The band sells out concert venues worldwide and is considered by many in the music industry as one of the biggest touring bands in the history of recorded music.