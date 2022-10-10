See the Station Artwork on the New Metro K Line

More than a dozen works of art by 14 artists were commissioned for the new Metro K Line that opened last week.

The rail line that opened Friday serves the communities of West Adams, Jefferson Park, Baldwin Hills, Leimert Park, Hyde Park, Inglewood, Westchester and more.

Click here for the story behind each piece. Click here for a guided tour of Metro artwork.

Artwork for the stations on the route was integrated at the plaza, concourse and platform levels. Riders will experience new neighborhood landmarks showcasing culture and community.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Artists include Ingrid Calame, Eileen Cowin, Kenturah Davis, Dean Erdmann, Sherin Guirguis, Carlson Hatton, Mara Lonner, Geoff McFetridge, Rebeca Méndez, Erwin Redl, Kim Schoenstadt, Jaime Scholnick, Shinique Smith and Mickalene Thomas.

The K Line connects to the Metro E Line (Expo), which travels between downtown LA and Santa Monica. By 2024, the K Line will also connect to the new LAX/Metro Transit Center Station, the new Aviation/Century Station and the Metro C Line.