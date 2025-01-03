VAN NUYS

At least 4 injured after Metro bus was involved in a multi-car crash in Van Nuys

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A Metro bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the Van Nuys area early Friday, leaving at least four people injured. 

Two people were transported to a hospital where one was in critical condition, and the other had minor, non-life threatening injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two other people declined to be transported. Their identity is currently unknown.

The collision just after 6 a.m. between the bus and at least two other cars happened on Raymer Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Firefighters with the LAFD were on the scene with gurneys ready to assess any injuries.  

The bus, numbered 234, appeared to have been on its way to the galleria in Sherman Oaks. 

At least one lane near Raymer Street and Sepulveda Boulevard reopened as the investigation continues.

