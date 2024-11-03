Metro's new rail station near LAX prompts changes on C, K Lines

A new Metro rail station will open near Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, prompting a change in service for passengers who utilize the Metro C (Green) Line through the area and the South Bay.

With the opening of the Aviation/Century Station -- at the intersection of Aviation and Century boulevards -- the station will become the western terminus of the C Line. The westbound line previously continued south through El Segundo to Redondo Beach.

The four South Bay stations -- Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach -- will now become part of the Metro K Line. Westbound passengers on the C Line who want to continue to the South Bay stations will have to exit the C Line at the new Aviation/Century Station, walk across the platform and board a southbound K Line train.

Meanwhile, passengers in the South Bay looking to head east toward Norwalk will board a northbound K Line train and exit at the Aviation/Century Station, walk across the platform and board an eastbound C Line train.

The K Line will continue to have a rail gap between the Aviation/Century Station and the existing Westchester/Veterans Station, due to continuing construction on the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station between the two and near the airport. Until that station opens, passengers on the K Line will have to rely on shuttle buses to carry them through the area. Shuttle buses run every 10 minutes during the day and every 20 minutes in the evenings.

The northern segment of the K Line currently runs between the Westchester/Veterans Station and the E (Expo) Line at Crenshaw Boulevard.

When the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station opens, tentatively scheduled for later in November, the K Line will run from Redondo Beach to the E Line at Crenshaw. The LAX station will also connect passengers to the future People Mover that will provide access to the airport terminals.

Metro Ambassadors and TAP staffers will be on hand on both the K and C Lines during the transition, and at the new Aviation/Century Station, to help guide passengers to their destinations.

More information is available by calling Metro's Customer Care Center at 877-812-0022 or by clicking here.