Metro Offering Free Rides for Today's Gubernatorial Recall Election

Metro is offering free rides on its trains and bike-share system on Tuesday, joining already free buses, to ensure people can cast their ballots in the gubernatorial recall election.

Train rides will be free from midnight to 11:50 p.m. Metro buses are already running fare-free during the pandemic.

Metro's Bike Share system will offer free rides for the first 30 minutes, followed by a cost of $1.75 per half-hour.

Free rides will also be offered by Glendora Transportation Division, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works County Shuttles, Montebello Bus Lines and Pasadena Transit.

Official ballot drop-boxes are also available at 10 Metro transit locations:

El Monte Transit Center, Plaza Area, 3501 Santa Anita Ave.;

Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Transit Plaza Area, 731 West 182nd St., Gardena;

Harbor Freeway C and J Lines (Green and Silver) Station, Park and Ride area, 11500 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles;

Hollywood/Western B Line (Red) Station, Plaza area, 5450 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles;

Mariachi Plaza L Line (Gold) Station, Mezzanine Level, 1831 East First St., Los Angeles;

North Hollywood B Line (Red) Station, Plaza area, 5391 Lankershim Blvd.;

Norwalk C Line (Green) Station, Plaza area, 12901 Hoxie Ave., Norwalk;

Union Station, Union Station East Customer Service, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles;

Wilshire/Vermont B and D Lines (Red and Purple) Station, courtyard area, 3150 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; and

Woodman G Line (Orange) Station, bicycle racks/lockers area, 13622 W. Oxnard St., Sherman Oaks.

