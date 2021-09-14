California recall election

Metro Offering Free Rides for Today's Gubernatorial Recall Election

Train rides will be free from midnight to 11:50 p.m. Metro buses are already running fare-free during the pandemic.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Metro is offering free rides on its trains and bike-share system on Tuesday, joining already free buses, to ensure people can cast their ballots in the gubernatorial recall election.

Train rides will be free from midnight to 11:50 p.m. Metro buses are already running fare-free during the pandemic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Metro's Bike Share system will offer free rides for the first 30 minutes, followed by a cost of $1.75 per half-hour.

California recall election 7 hours ago

Voters in California Recall Election to Decide Whether Gov. Newsom Keeps His Job

California recall election Aug 18

California Recall Election: Where to Vote and More

6 hours ago

California Recall Election: What You Need to Know

Free rides will also be offered by Glendora Transportation Division, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works County Shuttles, Montebello Bus Lines and Pasadena Transit.

Official ballot drop-boxes are also available at 10 Metro transit locations:

  • El Monte Transit Center, Plaza Area, 3501 Santa Anita Ave.;
  • Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Transit Plaza Area, 731 West 182nd St., Gardena;
  • Harbor Freeway C and J Lines (Green and Silver) Station, Park and Ride area, 11500 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles;
  • Hollywood/Western B Line (Red) Station, Plaza area, 5450 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles;
  • Mariachi Plaza L Line (Gold) Station, Mezzanine Level, 1831 East First St., Los Angeles;
  • North Hollywood B Line (Red) Station, Plaza area, 5391 Lankershim Blvd.;
  • Norwalk C Line (Green) Station, Plaza area, 12901 Hoxie Ave., Norwalk;
  • Union Station, Union Station East Customer Service, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles;
  • Wilshire/Vermont B and D Lines (Red and Purple) Station, courtyard area, 3150 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; and
  • Woodman G Line (Orange) Station, bicycle racks/lockers area, 13622 W. Oxnard St., Sherman Oaks.

Live Election Results

Note: For Governor Gavin Newsom to be removed, a majority “yes” vote is needed. If that happens, the candidate with the most votes will succeed him.
Source: California Secretary of State

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

California recall electionfreevoter turnoutMetroLA Metro
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us