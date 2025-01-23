Metro to offer free rides to residents impacted by LA County fires

The Metro Board of Directors approved a proposal on Thursday to expand its reduced-fare initiative and to pursue other measures in support of fire survivors throughout the L.A. region.

In a unanimous vote, the board instructed Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins to modify the eligibility of the LIFE reduced fare program for at least six months.

County residents displaced by the fires who enroll will receive 20 free rides every month or a discounted pass on another participating transit agency.

L.A. County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn introduced a motion last week calling for measures to support fire victims. It was co-authored by Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Supervisor Hilda Solis and Whittier Councilman Fernando Dutra, who are all members of Metro's Board of Directors.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for Los Angeles County and we are putting Metro resources to work as we respond to these wildfires, support survivors and plan for recovery,'' Hahn said.

"As residents who lost their homes try to rebuild their lives over the next few months, the last thing they should have to worry about is whether they can afford to take the train or bus,'' she added.

Metro staff will conduct outreach and ensure displaced residents, as well as Metro employees, can sign up for the reduced fare program, if they wish.

"Thousands of residents are now without reliable means of transportation and our Metro system may play a crucial role as an option for residents to get to work and to our Disaster Recovery Centers to access

support,'' Barger said in a statement.

Additionally, the motion authorized Wiggins and staff to identify potential financial assistance the agency could provide to its employees who lost their homes. At least 19 Metro employees reported they lost their homes,

and at least 46 employees reported being displaced due to evacuation orders or

related challenges.

The transit agency will also look at ways to help in the recovery efforts. It may consider ways to use its fleet, services, expertise and properties to help those in need.

This motion ensures we are leveraging every resource available to provide impacted residents and Metro employees access to reduced fare programs, disaster assistance and direct outreach and support,'' Horvath said in a

statement.