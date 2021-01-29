Boyle Heights

Metro Train Operator Hospitalized After Shooting at Station in East LA

Shots were fired into a train early Friday at the Indiana L Line station.

A Metro train operator was struck by gunfire.
NBCLA

A Metro train operator was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday on a station platform in East Los Angeles.

The operator suffered non-life-threatening wounds when someone fired rounds into the train at the Indiana L (Gold) Line station The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

"This was a brazen act of violence against a defenseless Metro operator,'' said Metro's Dave Sotero. "Metro will continue to support the operator and family and will do everything it can in working with law enforcement to search for and apprehend the perpetrator.''

No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available. 

The station is closed for the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Boyle HeightsMetro
