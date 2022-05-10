Mexican Consulate in LA to Provide Day of Medical Services for Homeless People

The General Consulate of Mexico in Los Angeles will offer a day of free medical services for people in Los Angeles County.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 11, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., at the Consulate headquarters at 2401 W. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057.

The services are available thanks to a joint effort of the Consulate's Health Window and the Clinica Monsenor Oscar. A Romero community health center.

No appointment is required to receive the services, regardless of nationality or immigration status. They're also not limited to Spanish-speakers -- anyone speaking English can also call the Mexican Consulate for assistance.

The services include:

Medical consultations are available to people who are homeless, who live in a shelter or who do not have a fixed address qualify for these services.

Enrollment in health coverage programs will be available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.

Vaccines against COVID-19, which includes pediatric doses, first and second doses, first booster shots, and second booster shots for people over age 50, will be administered to people over 5 years old. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

For more information, please contact the Health Window at 213-351-6826 or vdslan@sre.gob.mx

This article was translated from a Spanish version that appeared on our sister station, Telemundo 52.