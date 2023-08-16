Dodgers

Miguel Rojas, Dodgers shortstop, has car broken into after game

By City News Service

A thief broke into the car of Miguel Rojas, shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and stole a purse, iPhone, credit cards and other valuable items, according to media reports Wednesday.

Rojas was having dinner with his family in downtown Los Angeles after the Dodgers 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. 

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say when Rojas and his family returned to the parking lot, the car was smashed and the passenger side window was removed.

A purse with an iPhone belonging to Rojas' mother-in-law, identification cards and other valuable items estimated at $1,400 were taken from the car. The vehicle was damaged but not stolen. 

Rojas is a 34-year-old infielder for the Dodgers.

