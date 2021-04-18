Minnesota Twins Remaining In Anaheim After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Minnesota Twins players underwent coronavirus testing in their hotel Sunday with the team planning on remaining in Anaheim until receiving results Monday.

Major League Baseball announced Sunday that Monday's scheduled game between the Twins and Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Minnesota organization.

Subject to change based on further test results, a traditional doubleheader has tentatively been scheduled for Tuesday.

The team hopes to fly to Oakland Monday evening, Dustin Morse, the Twins' senior director, communications, told City News Service.

Games between Minnesota and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Angel Stadium were postponed Saturday to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization.

Outfielder Kyle Garlick and a second player along with a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 since the team arrived in Anaheim Thursday, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday.

"Several of the people who have tested positive have displayed some very minor symptoms," Baldelli said. "I haven't heard anything else beside that. I think we're talking things like just some general fatigue, headache and scratchy throat or cough. Nothing beyond that, luckily."

Baldelli said "a tick over 80% of our group has received a COVID vaccination but we have I think in single digits the number of guys and women who have had it more than two weeks ago" to receive full protection.

"Very few of us are where we need to be vaccination-wise but it probably would only be another few days to a week before most of our group is vaccinated," Baldelli said.