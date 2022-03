Miss Ukraine 2018 will speak at a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles about the journey she made with her young son to escape the war in Ukraine.

Veronika Didusenko, crowned Miss Ukraine in 2018, is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. She will be joined by attorney Gloria Allred.

She fled Ukraine with her 7-year-old son. They traveled through four countries before she came to Los Angeles last week.