Missing 15-foot pet python is found in Chatsworth

Big Mama, a 15-foot python that had gone missing in Chatsworth on the Fourth of July, has been found.

The Villata family was searching for her and asking neighbors in the area for help.

Big Mama was found next door.

Alex Villalta said the snake's cage was not bolted and she escaped from her enclosure in the family's backyard.

“I feel so bad, something so simple could have avoided all of this," Villalta said.

The family said Big Mama had eaten a rabbit for dinner just before she disappeared. She eats every two weeks, so they had about a week to find her before she went searching for her next meal.