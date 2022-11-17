missing person

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Joseph Ki Lee disappeared Wednesday in the community northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Joseph Ki Lee is pictured in this undated photo provided by authorities.

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.

The advisory, issued on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, included of a photo of Joseph, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and blue shoes.

Details about his disappearance were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

