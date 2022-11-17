13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - Los Angeles County

Last seen: S. Kingsley Dr. and W 3rd St., Los Angeles@LAPDHQ



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/EShcXUCTG7 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 17, 2022

The advisory, issued on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, included of a photo of Joseph, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and blue shoes.

Details about his disappearance were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.