Body found in search for missing swimmer off Playa del Rey

Lifeguards searched in the darkness for the swimmer reported missing around 1 a.m. off the LA County coast.

By John Cádiz Klemack and Jonathan Lloyd

Lifeguards search for a swimmer missing off Playa del Rey Wednesday March 20, 2024.
A body was found early Wednesday during the search for a swimmer reported missing hours earlier off the Los Angeles County coast.

Teams of lifeguards worked into the early morning hours to look for the swimmer off Playa del Rey. The swimmer was reported missing at about 1 a.m. Two other swimmers with the man were able to get out of the water.

Lifeguard rescue boats joined the search, which was temporarily suspended early Wednesday morning due to fog. The search resumed after sunrise, and a body was found later Wednesday morning about 3 miles north of Playa del Rey.

