Woman killed in wrong-way New Year's Day crash with DUI suspect in Mission Viejo

A woman in her 60s was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver who was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Wednesday morning in Mission Viejo.

The New Year's Day crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Marguerite Parkway and Pueblonuevo Drive in the Orange County community.

A Chevy Malibu was going the wrong way in southbound lanes of Marguerite Parkway and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The Camry driver died at a hospital. Details about her identity were withheld, pending notification of family.

A 26-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Malibu was arrested on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. She also was transported to a hospital, where she was being treated for injuries.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the sheriff's Traffic Bureau at 949-425-1860. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.