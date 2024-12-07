A new mobile unit will soon become a new, critical tool that could help solve crimes involving children as organizers say it creates a safe space for young victims or witnesses.

The Mobile Child Interviewing Lab may look like a truck on the outside, but inside, it has comfy chairs, soothing lighting and décor and even a weighted stuffed animal when investigators need to gather information from children who witnessed a crime or were victimized by criminals.

“We know that children will give a complete and accurate account of what happened when they feel safe and emotionally secure,” Andrea Harner, child forensic interview specialist with the Mobile Child Interviewing Lab, said.

Everything inside the mobile unit is carefully placed with a purpose as the comforting ambiance is essential to put children at ease. That includes a stuffed animal that kids can pet and be reminded of the soft sensation.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Credit: Mobile Child Interviewing Lab

“We’re always trying to keep in mind all the senses,” said Harner, who along with other experts at the lab, worked at a Los Angeles County child advocacy center where children are often interviewed for cases of alleged abuse or other crimes.

Just like other criminal investigations, time is criminal when getting statements or witness accounts from young people.

“When you have a child report or a disclosed child sexual abuse, we want to interview them ASAP,” said Monica Borunda of the Mobile Child Interviewing Lab. “It's better to get their account in their words in a way that is age and developmentally appropriate and trauma-informed.”

Dr. Thomas Lyon from the USC Gould School of Law partners with the lab because he too understands the importance of getting the interviews done quickly.

“Those are most often cases where you have a suspect in custody, the DA has to file in three days, or they have to let the person out of jail,” Lyon, who is known as one of the leaders in child forensic work in the U.S., explained.

While children are feeling safe inside the lab, cameras, microphones and other tech devices are capturing the interviews and converting them into transcripts for investigators.

“It really minimizes the need for the children to be re-interviewed,” Lyon explained. “It also minimized the likelihood that the child would have to testify at a trial.”

Credit: Mobile Child Interviewing Lab

The Mobile Child Interviewing Lab, which began on a grassroots level earlier this year through private donations, is currently working with various law enforcement agencies.

In January, the mobile unit will work as intended by utilizing its mobility and meeting law enforcement investigators at a designated location when a crime occurs.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s special victims unit told NBC Los Angeles that it looks forward to the partnership with the Mobile Child Interviewing Lab.

When the lab is not available, interviewers have their to-go kits to speak with children, including a child this week. They say an 8-year-old was interviewed, alleging someone of molesting her.



“She said, ‘I know he's in jail but people get out of jail. And I want him to stop touching me,’” Harner described her interaction with the young victim. “The prosecutor reminded me that if we hadn't been able to do this interview by the time that we needed to do it, we would have had to let the suspect go.”

A spokesperson for new Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told NBC Los Angeles that the collaboration with the lab fills a critical gap in services.

Here’s the full statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is proud to announce its collaboration with the University of Southern California (USC) in the implementation of the Mobile Child Viewing Lab, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support and protect young victims of crime during forensic interviews. This mobile lab, pioneered by renowned child abuse expert Thomas D. Lyon, will help create a less traumatic environment for children, allowing them to speak with investigators and prosecutors in a safe and comfortable space.

Thomas D. Lyon is widely recognized for his expertise in child forensic interviewing, particularly regarding the most effective and sensitive methods for questioning children about abuse and violence. As a leader in the field, he has personally trained many of the Deputy District Attorneys (DDAs) at our office who handle child abuse cases, as well as forensic interviewers working at Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) across Los Angeles County. His Child Interviewing Practicum has been instrumental in ensuring that our team and community partners are equipped with the knowledge and skills to conduct these crucial interviews in a way that minimizes harm to the child.

The Mobile Child Viewing Lab represents a critical expansion of our office’s efforts to support child victims. Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with USC, recognized by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, our office has formalized its partnership with this new lab, mirroring the relationships we have with other CACs in the region. This collaboration fills a critical gap in services, as the mobile lab is specifically designed to respond to emergency interview requests during weekends, when local, non-mobile CACs may not be available.

In addition to forensic interviews, the Mobile Child Viewing Lab will provide emergency advocacy services, ensuring that child victims and their families receive the support they need in times of crisis. By working closely with local advocacy teams, law enforcement, medical staff, and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the lab minimizes the number of interviews a child must undergo, thus reducing further trauma. The interviews are conducted by highly trained professionals in a child-friendly environment, with the goal of gathering critical evidence while prioritizing the well-being of the child.

We remain committed to employing a multidisciplinary approach to child protection, and this initiative is a testament to our ongoing efforts to improve services for young victims. Together with our community partners, including USC, we continue to strengthen the safety net for children across Los Angeles County.