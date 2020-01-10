free

MOCA’s Free Admission Begins, Oh Yeah

The Museum of Contemporary Art is moving to a pay-nothing admission system at both of its locations.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Gallo Images / Getty Images Plus

What to Know

  • Jan. 11, 2020 festival at both locations (noon to 4 p.m.)
  • Both MOCA on Grand Avenue and The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Little Tokyo will offer free entry starting on Jan. 11
  • Some special exhibitions may be ticketed, so check ahead

Experiencing something profound, witty, strange, unsettling, beautiful, or a little bit all-of-the-above-y?

That can, and does, happen inside a museum, as anyone who has ever sat before a painting or lingered near a sculpture can attest.

Which means that whatever you've paid for the experience is being paid back to you via emotion, delight, and certainly memory, for forgetting a great museum day is hard to do.

But the Museum of Contemporary Art on Grand Avenue and The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Little Tokyo is about to give those lovely and lasting gifts away to visitors without requiring those visitors to put down cash or a card at the ticket window.

For, yes, MOCA's much-anticipated get-in-free kick-off is here.

Or nearly: It begins on Jan. 11, which is a free day at both treasure-filled destinations, but every day to follow will be a free day, too.

The announcement that MOCA would waive admission, thanks to a $10 million gift from Carolyn Clark Powers, the MOCA Board President, was made in November 2019.

Opening day of the new pay-nothing system be an especially joyful occasion at both the Grand Avenue and Little Tokyo museums, with opportunities to make art, watch a live performance, and hear some music arising throughout the celebration.

Good to keep in mind? Both locations may, now and then, require admission for special exhibition, so it is best to check the institution's web site before heading to DTLA.

freeMOCA
