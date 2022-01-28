Montebello Donates Fire Engines to Jalisco, Mexico Fire Department

In a ceremony Friday the city of Montebello and the Montebello Fire Department announced they were donating two fire engines to the Bomberos Tlajomulco De Zuniga, Jalisco, Mexico.

The fire engines are going to help the Fire Service in Jalisco. Chief of Montebello Fire Department Fernando Pelaez who attended the ceremony said the department was happy to help.

"We are honored to be able to donate these two fire Engines to our friends and family in Jalisco Mexico" Pelaez said. "I know the Fire Engines will get use for emergency calls and training for the Bomberos in Jalisco, Mexico.”

Also in attendance was Montebello Mayor Kim Kobos, Jalisco Mayor Zamora, Fire Chief Felipe Lopez, and Vincente Ortiz.

This is not the first time the fire department has donated supplies, and it is part of a tradition, said the Montebello Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Morton.

"The Montebello Fire Department has been donating supplies, fire equipment, and fire trucks to fire departments in Mexico for over 50 years," Morton said. "It is a long tradition here in Montebello that we continue to uphold in the future.”