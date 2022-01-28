Montebello

Montebello Donates Fire Engines to Jalisco, Mexico Fire Department

The city of Montebello along with its fire department donated two fire engines to the Bomberos Tlajomulco De Zuniga, Jalisco, Mexico.

By Chelsea Hylton

NBCLA

In a ceremony Friday the city of Montebello and the Montebello Fire Department announced they were donating two fire engines to the Bomberos Tlajomulco De Zuniga, Jalisco, Mexico.

The fire engines are going to help the Fire Service in Jalisco. Chief of Montebello Fire Department Fernando Pelaez who attended the ceremony said the department was happy to help.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"We are honored to be able to donate these two fire Engines to our friends and family in Jalisco Mexico" Pelaez said. "I know the Fire Engines will get use for emergency calls and training for the Bomberos in Jalisco, Mexico.” 

Also in attendance was Montebello Mayor Kim Kobos, Jalisco Mayor Zamora, Fire Chief Felipe Lopez, and Vincente Ortiz.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 55 mins ago

Quilt Art at Orange County Bank Removed After Customers Complained It Was ‘Aggressive'

Orange County 1 hour ago

Orange County Authorities Warn Latino Community About Car Theft Ring

This is not the first time the fire department has donated supplies, and it is part of a tradition, said the Montebello Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Morton.

"The Montebello Fire Department has been donating supplies, fire equipment, and fire trucks to fire departments in Mexico for over 50 years," Morton said. "It is a long tradition here in Montebello that we continue to uphold in the future.”

This article tagged under:

MontebelloMexicofirefighters
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us