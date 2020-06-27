Santa Ana

8 Months Pregnant Woman Loses Fetus in Santa Ana Hit-And-Run Crash

Police said investigators are still determining if alcohol played a role in the crash and believe speed was factor in the collision.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pregnant woman's 8-month-old fetus was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Santa Ana, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said Saturday.

A speeding vehicle going west on First Street struck another vehicle going eastbound on the same street and making a left turn onto Lacy Street at approximately 9:46 p.m. Friday, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

The driver of the speeding vehicle left the location on foot, prior to the arrival of police. No descriptions of the vehicle or the driver were available.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Disneyland 2 hours ago

Protesters Caravan in Anaheim Calling for More Safety Measures Ahead of Disneyland Reopening

Orange County 3 hours ago

Low-Income California Zip Codes See Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Three people were rushed to an area hospital.

"One of the injured passengers, who was eight months pregnant, underwent emergency surgery," according to a news release. "During the surgery, the fetus was pronounced dead as a result of the collision."

The conditions of the other two people were not immediately known.

Police said investigators are still determining if alcohol played a role in the crash and believe speed was factor in the collision.

The Santa Ana Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 714-245-8208.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaOrange County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us