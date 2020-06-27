8 Months Pregnant Woman Loses Fetus in Santa Ana Hit-And-Run Crash

A pregnant woman's 8-month-old fetus was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Santa Ana, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said Saturday.

A speeding vehicle going west on First Street struck another vehicle going eastbound on the same street and making a left turn onto Lacy Street at approximately 9:46 p.m. Friday, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.

The driver of the speeding vehicle left the location on foot, prior to the arrival of police. No descriptions of the vehicle or the driver were available.

Three people were rushed to an area hospital.

"One of the injured passengers, who was eight months pregnant, underwent emergency surgery," according to a news release. "During the surgery, the fetus was pronounced dead as a result of the collision."

The conditions of the other two people were not immediately known.

Police said investigators are still determining if alcohol played a role in the crash and believe speed was factor in the collision.

The Santa Ana Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 714-245-8208.