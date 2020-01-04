Moorpark Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody

Ventura County deputies took Elsworth Cadle, a 67-year-old Moorpark resident, into custody as a suspect in the Friday murder of another man in Moorpark.

A call about the crime came in to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene at the Public Storage located at Los Angeles and Goldman avenues, the Sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

After a dispute between the two men ended in murder, the killer somehow escaped.

Deputies locked down the Waterstone apartment community nearby while they searched for the killer. Many residents were unable to go home as the search dragged on into the night.

“There were already guards at the gate at about 4 p.m. We left at 4:30 p.m., and we’ve been waiting ever since to try to get back in,” resident Jenny Horn said.

Once police activity was complete, residents were able to return to their homes.