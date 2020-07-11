More Than 30 Dogs Found in Home Burned by Fire Now Up for Adoption

More than 30 dogs were spared from harm Saturday when a recreational vehicle fire spread to the home containing the animals was brought under control by firefighters.

The fire was reported Saturday morning in the 5300 block of 34th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was contained at 11:32 a.m.

Officers from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services responding to the scene found 35 dogs -- mostly Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes - - living in the residence in "deplorable" conditions, according to John Welsh, a spokesman for the department.

"The property owner was in violation of having too many dogs, and the owner agreed to relinquish 31 of them … The officers told the owner to keep the remaining four dogs out of the home until the air quality improves," Walsh said.

The relinquished dogs were taken to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley, where they were examined by veterinary technicians.

Walsh said the dogs were available for adoption. All adoptions are being conducted by appointment, which can be made by calling 951-358-7387.

The fire was under investigation.