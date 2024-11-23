Crime and Courts

Moreno Valley parents arrested in death of 10-year-old adopted son

A 51-year-old woman and 59-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder, torture, and child abuse in the death of their 10-year-old adopted son, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department says.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

A Moreno Valley man and woman were arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, torture and child abuse in the death of their 10-year-old adopted son, according to authorities in Riverside County.

Riverside County deputies responded at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the 13000 block of Malibu Court in Moreno Valley on a report of a child in need of medical aid, according to the department. The deputies found the 10-year-old boy in "medical distress" when they arrived.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he died hours later, the department said.

"The deputy’s initial investigation revealed signs of possible neglect and abuse," the agency said in a statement. "The Riverside Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit was requested to the scene and assumed the investigation."

Authorities identified the parents under arrest as 51-year-old Alejandra Marin and 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Moreno. They were being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

It was not immediately clear whether they have an attorney. Jail records indicated an initial court date of Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the case was urged to call investigators at 951-955-2777.

