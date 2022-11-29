Watch: Motorcyclist Survives Fiery Multi-Vehicle Collision in Malibu

A motorcyclist was badly injured last week in a multi-vehicle collision in Malibu.

Investigators confirm the crash killed the driver who set it off while speeding in a stolen vehicle.

Last week Monday motorcyclist Stephen Levey cruised in Malibu with a camera on his chest. His camera was rolling at Kanan Dume and Pacific Coast Highway around noon when a speeding car struck a truck and the truck slammed into Levey.

Video shows the aftermath of the car in flames and Levey's motorcycle under the truck.

Levey woke up in the hospital and remembered he had his camera.

"I had the nurses bring my phone to me and then went to the very last thing that was recorded," Levey said. "I have no recollection of the accident. It's not like I could brace myself knowing what happened."

Levey's lawyer says his client is a professional photographer with life altering injuries and expenses.

"Reconstructing his arm and hand," said Brian Breiter, Levey's lawyer. "Nine broken ribs, a pneumothorax- punctured lung, and his leg is injured."

The LA Sheriff's Department confirms the unidentified driver killed in the fiery rollover stole the car from a Malibu rehabilitation facility.

Levey's lawyer says he now needs input from the community.

"Help us figure out this puzzle so Stephen and the gentleman in that truck can figure out what and why this happened," Breiter said. "Could it have been prevented?"

Facing 7-figure medical bills and counting on online fundraising Levey assures that he's grateful nonetheless.

"I shouldn't have lived through that," Levey said. "As bad as things are and without being dramatic, they're pretty bad. Boy things could have been worse."