Hear Him Roar: Hiker Scares Off Mountain Lion in Close Encounter on Pyramid Lake Trail

A 21-year-old man who came face-to-face with a mountain lion on a Southern California hiking trail had only seconds to react, so he roared at the animal to scare it away.

Dutch Furrow encountered the big cat on a hike at Pyramid Lake, located north of Los Angeles. He thinks the mountain lion was a cub and was worried the mom was nearby.

"I was like, you know, just in full survival mode," he said.

And so, he roared.

Faro captured the wild scene on camera. His video shows the mountain lion running toward him before it veers off into brush when Faro roared.

Experts said he had the right idea.

If you find yourself in this situation, you should stay calm, hold your ground.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife receives hundreds of mountain lion sighting reports each year. Few result in mountain lions being identified as posing an imminent threat to public safety, the department said. Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare and their nature is to avoid humans.

More than half of California is considered mountain lion habitat. They generally are found wherever they can find deer, one of their primary food sources.

Here's a full list of recommendations from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of what to do during a mountain lion encounter: