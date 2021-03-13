At Least One Dead, Multiple People Injured in Crash at North Hollywood Liquor Store

A vehicle crashed into a liquor store Saturday night in North Hollywood, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 6:54 p.m. in the 11000 block of West Oxnard Street, fire officials said.

A total of six people were involved in the crash, with one person dying at the scene, the LAFD said. Three people were taken to the hospital and their condition was not immediately known, a department spokesperson said. Two other people injured in the crash declined to be transported to the hospital, LA fire officials said.

The building did not suffer any significant damage and remained safe to occupy, the fire department said.