North Hollywood

At Least One Dead, Multiple People Injured in Crash at North Hollywood Liquor Store

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A vehicle crashed into a liquor store Saturday night in North Hollywood, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 6:54 p.m. in the 11000 block of West Oxnard Street, fire officials said.

A total of six people were involved in the crash, with one person dying at the scene, the LAFD said. Three people were taken to the hospital and their condition was not immediately known, a department spokesperson said. Two other people injured in the crash declined to be transported to the hospital, LA fire officials said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 34 mins ago

Dodgers Could Have Over 11,000 Fans For Opening Day World Series Ring Ceremony

Universal Studios Hollywood 1 hour ago

Universal Studios Offers Dining, Shopping Access To Park

The building did not suffer any significant damage and remained safe to occupy, the fire department said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywoodcar crashFatal
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us