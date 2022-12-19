Nazi Symbols Carved Into Menorah Vandalized in Beverly Hills

A man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and a hate crime after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police said.

Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement. The menorah is on property near Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road.

Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime, police said. He was arrested near the location.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Investigators determined that Nazi symbols had been carved into the base of the menorah.

“A despicable act such as this will never be tolerated in our City,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

It was not immediately known if King had an attorney. Online Los Angeles County jail information showed that King, 47, was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

Menorah lightings were held Sunday throughout Los Angeles to mark the start of Hanukkah at sundown.