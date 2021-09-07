Former Lakers forward Cedric Ceballos said he is being treated in an intensive-care unit for COVID-19.

The 52-year-old Ceballos, an NBA All-Star with the Lakers in 1995, announced the diagnosis on social media. He posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask covering his face.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but (sic),'' he wrote. "I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done ... anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done. Thx.'

A native of Hawaii, Ceballos was chosen by the Phoenix Suns with the 48th overall pick in the 1990 NBA draft, with Ceballos coming out of Cal State Fullerton. He played four seasons with the Suns, helping lead the team to the NBA Finals in 1992-92. He also won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1992.

He spent 11 years in the league, playing for five teams.

It was unclear where Ceballos was hospitalized, or if he was vaccinated against COVID. He announced on Instagram last week that he had been diagnosed with COVID and needed to postpone a charity golf tournament in Phoenix, but at the time he said he was out of the hospital and resting at home.

On Friday, East Los Angeles boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, 48, posted a video of himself from a hospital bed, also saying he was being treated for COVID-19.