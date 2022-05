NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are partnering with nonprofit organization NALEO to host a voter information and registration phone bank on Tuesday, May 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Viewers can call 888-839-8682 during this time for any questions related to the voting process or the upcoming primary election.

Also, tune in to NBC4 and Telemundo 52 newscasts throughout the day on Tuesday for more information with live coverage from the NALEO call center.