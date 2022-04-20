Races for state, county and local offices are on the ballot in the 2022 California primary election on June 7.

The following timeline details the process from beginning to end: from getting your ballot in the mail to the announcement of the results.

Click here to check your voter registration status.

Read on to find out when, where and how you'll be able to vote for candidates for the U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, U.S. representative in Congress and more.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A full list of the offices to which officials are to be elected is linked here, and the full list of candidates is here.

April 28-May 17: County Elections Offices Mail Voter Guides

Californians will receive elections guides from their county elections officers during this period. The guides include important information about where and how to vote in the June 7, 2022 California primary election.

May 9: Mailing of Vote-by-Mail Ballots and Early Voting Sites Open

On May 9, county election officials will begin mailing voters vote-by-mail ballots. Early voting sites will also open on this date.

All registered voters can visit a county elections office to request a vote-by-mail ballot. You can check your registration status by following this link.

May 10: Vote-by-Mail Drop Off Locations Open

Drop-off locations for vote-by-mail ballots will open on this date in all counties. To find a location near you, follow this link.

May 23: Last Day to Register to Vote

This is the last date for people to register to vote in the primary election. You can register to vote here. By this date, registered voters should also update their voter registration information.

May 24: Same Day Registration Available

If you miss the May 23 deadline, though, not all hope it lost. Beginning on the 24th, voters will have access to conditional voter registration. This allows you to register and cast a provisional ballot on the same day until the election closes. It means your ballot will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process

May 28: Voter's Choice Act Counties Open Vote Centers Centers

Counties participating in the Voter's Choice Act will open vote venters on this day. This act mandates that all registered voters receive a ballot in the mail 28 days before Election Day and provides voters three ways to cast their vote: by mail, by a ballot drop box or at a vote center.

Vote centers aren't restricted to ballot drop-offs, though. Registered voters can also get replacement ballots, vote using machines and solicit help and voting information in multiple languages at these centers.

Some participating counties include Los Angeles, Kings, Orange, Ventura, Sacramento, Sonoma and Riverside.

To see if your county participates in the Voter's Choice Act, follow this link.

June 7: Election Day and Results

On Election Day, all polls in the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you're in line before polls close, you can vote.

Following the 8 p.m. deadline, county elections officials will conduct the semifinal canvass of votes, reporting the results to the secretary of state.

June 14: Vote-by-Mail Ballot Deadline

On this date, all voters casting their ballot by mail must have had their ballot delivered. To ensure your ballot is delivered in time, make sure your ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day.

July 7: Election Results Certified

By July 7 all county elections officials must have certified the results.

July 15: Statement of Vote

The secretary of state must verify the final official result of the election and post it online.

County Elections Offices Information

For the mailing address, contact information and hours of your county elections office, follow this link.