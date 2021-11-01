NBC4 Reporter Toni Guinyard to Receive Distinguished Journalist Award

Congratulations to NBC4 Reporter Toni Guinyard who will receive the Distinguished Journalist Award on Thursday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. by the Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists during its 45th annual awards ceremony to be held virtually this year.

A well-respected journalist in television news with countless industry awards under her belt, Guinyard has been in the forefront of breaking news coverage in Southern California for more than two decades.

The Distinguished Journalist Award honors journalists who have achieved a record of accomplishment in television, radio, digital media, and newspapers. Other honorees include Inland Valley Daily Bulletin's David Allen, Los Angeles Times' Irfan Khan, KPCC's Josie Huang, and dot.LA's Tami Abdollah. The Freedom of Information award will go to Nora Benavidez from advocacy group Free Press.

Proceeds from the ceremony also support the organization’s student scholarship program. For more information about the event, visit spjla.org.